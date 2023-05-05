90º

Jose Altuve’s home burglarized on Opening Day: 4 now charged, accused of stealing $1M worth of jewelry

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Patrick Bernard Maxey, 27; Jordan Antonio Tarniella, 25; and William Jones Jr., 28, were charged with burglary of a habitation. Jasmyn Dserene Hall, 20, was charged with hindering apprehension and evading arrest. (HPD)

HOUSTON – A group of four people were arrested and charged after breaking into Astros superstar Jose Altuve’s home in March and stealing $1 million worth of jewelry, the Houston Police Department said.

Patrick Bernard Maxey, 27; Jordan Antonio Tarniella, 25; and William Jones Jr., 28, were charged with burglary of a habitation. Jasmyn Dserene Hall, 20, was charged with hindering apprehension and evading arrest.

Court documents said the suspects broke into Altuve’s home on March 30, which was Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox, and stole seven watches.

This is not the suspects’ first run-in with the law. Maxey was convicted of burglarizing a home in August 2014 and August 2016. Tarniella was charged with evading arrest in 2021. Jones was convicted of burglary of a habitation in February 2022.

Maxey has a $200,000 bond, Jones has a $200,000 bond, and Tarniella has a $150,000 bond. All three suspects are being held at the Harris County Jail. Hall posted a $2,500 bond.

