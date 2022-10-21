67º

VIDEO: Fan handcuffed after running on field, trying to take selfie with Jose Altuve during Game 2 at Minute Maid Park

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A Houston Astros fan was seen on camera running onto the field at Minute Maid Park during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

KPRC 2′s Sports Reporter Ari Alexander caught the moment on camera.

The fan, seen in a white t-shirt, reportedly wanted to take a selfie with second baseman Jose Altuve.

Security quickly handcuffed the fan, removed him off the field and the game progressed.

