‘We’re on the same page’: Jose Altuve says he hopes to retire with Astros, current contract expires after 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla – Jose Altuve can’t go anywhere in Houston without a fan asking for a picture or autograph.

In the offseason, you often saw social media posts from fans at local restaurants posting a picture with the Astros icon. Simply put Altuve is revered in this city and if he has it his way he will finish his career in an Astros uniform.

Altuve, who is 32, is set to begin his 13th season with the Astros, and his current contract is set to expire after the 2024 season ends.

The organization is making it clear they want to take care of Altuve and get an extension done at some point.

Sunday in West Palm Beach as he reported to camp Altuve spoke with the media and responded to the comments made by new GM Dana Brown.

“I liked that he said that. I have loved Houston and spent my entire career here and hope to retire here,” said Altuve. " I think we are on the same page.”

Altuve, who first debuted in 2011, is an 8-time all star and a cornerstone piece of the franchise. He’s showing no signs of slowing down after hitting .300 in 2022 as the Astros won their second World Series title since 2017.