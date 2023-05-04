Suspect accused of murdering man in Porter arrested in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Porter has been arrested.

Roberto Ausencio was taken into custody without incident by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Division, Gang Task Force Detectives, and the MCSO SWAT team.

He is in the Montgomery County Jail charged with murder in the death of Rufino Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was found dead with a gunshot wound on April 25 in the 23000 block of Holly Ridge.

The sheriff’s office said the murder appeared to be narcotics related.

Sheriff Rand Henderson released the following statement about the arrest:

“Even as our deputies were assisting in the massive manhunt for Franciso Orepesa, our agency continued to investigate this case. I could not be more proud of the detectives that worked tirelessly to solve this case and bring a dangerous gang member and murderer off the streets of Montgomery County. We will not tolerate this type of violent lawlessness in our County, and justice will be served.”

