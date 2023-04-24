57º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

34-year-old man found shot dead in Porter after suicide call

Authorities investigating incident as a homicide

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Police lights at a crime scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide in the Porter community.

Deputies originally received a call on Sunday around 9:25 p.m. about a suicide with a weapon. They were called to 23000 block of Holly Ridge.

Law enforcement later found a dead 34-year-old man, who had a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigations conducted by authorities revealed this was not a suicide, instead it was a homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives and crime scene investigators are looking into this case. Authorities said they could not share additional information because they are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email