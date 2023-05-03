Watch live: Houston Police Chief Troy Finner provides update on violent crime

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and HPD commanders provided a quarterly update on violent crime to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and members of the Houston City Council Wednesday.

Among the topics covered were updates on violent crime statistics, technology upgrades, recruitment and retention, gang prevention and youth programs. According to Finner, overall crime rates have decreased across Houston.

The city experienced an increase in violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Factors that contributed to a spike in violent crime nationally include widespread social anxiety, economic uncertainty, mental health concerns, an increased presence of illegally owned firearms, and a strained court system plagued by criminal case backlogs that impact the pretrial, release, and prosecution of violent offenders, HPD said.

In 2021, the city launched a violent crime initiative that resulted in the reduction of crime in many identified hot spots. By the end of the initiative, all violent crime categories were reduced except homicide.

HPD later launched the “One Safe Houston” crime reduction initiative, which focuses on four key areas: