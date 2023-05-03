AJ Armstrong trial: 2 potential jurors dismissed ahead 3rd trial

Two potential jurors were dismissed from the Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr. trial after they were questioned by attorneys.

Armstrong is set to sit trial for the third time. Prosecutors say Armstrong shot his parents in July 2016. The shooting occurred at the family’s home in the 5300 block of Palmetto Street in southwest Houston.

During the two previous trials, jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous decision, causing a mistrial to be declared.

Armstrong maintains his innocence seven years after the killings. His case is expected to begin with a seated jury on June 5.

On Wednesday, attorneys with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the defense team asked five potential jurors open-ended questions, trying to gauge what they know about the case and if they can be fair and impartial at trial.

Two people will no longer be considered to sit for jury duty following today’s events.

One person, a 23-year-old man, said he wouldn’t be comfortable sending “a young man” to jail for so long. The man said it after a line of questioning by prosecutor John Jordan, who asked several people the same hypothetical question, if they were comfortable with convicting the defendant, Armstrong, to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years, if the hypothetical jury reached a unanimous decision beyond a reasonable doubt.

“I’m not sure I would be comfortable with that,” the man said. “I would be sending a young man so long for punishment.”

Prosecutors made a motion removing him from consideration.

A few hours later, another motion was made for a man because of language barriers. The court was unsure if the man understood the meanings behind “reasonable doubt” and the Fifth Amendment.

This process is known as voir dire, which means “to speak the truth,” in French. The judge and attorneys are trying to figure out if each person is suitable for a jury.

Seventy-four people were brought in on Monday, May 1, of them, 39 were dismissed. This week, 35 of the potential jurors will sit for questions.

Next week, another group of 75 potential jurors will come to court where they will be considered for the jury.

A final jury will be seated on May 31 along with some alternates.

