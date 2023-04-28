What does ‘Voir Dire’ mean?

In this video, we explain a critical part of jury selection known as Voir Dire.

Houston – It may be a funny-looking word, but ‘Voir Dire’ is actually a critical part of jury selection in court trials.

Voir Dire is French for ‘to speak the truth.’

It’s how prosecutors and defense attorneys determine if a person is able to set aside their bias to serve on a jury.

In this series, Anatomy of a Trial, we’re breaking down the legalese and priming you to understand what is happening inside the courtroom.

