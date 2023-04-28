What does ‘Voir Dire’ mean?

Houston – It may be a funny-looking word, but ‘Voir Dire’ is actually a critical part of jury selection in court trials.
Voir Dire is French for ‘to speak the truth.’
It’s how prosecutors and defense attorneys determine if a person is able to set aside their bias to serve on a jury.
In this series, Anatomy of a Trial, we’re breaking down the legalese and priming you to understand what is happening inside the courtroom.
If you have a question about what goes on in a courtroom, drop a message in the comments below and we may make a video to explain!