Cheer team places 2nd in Championships after star member’s shooting; She is reportedly on the road to recovery

Woodlands Elite Cheer Company places second at the World Cheerleading Championships

The squad at the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company placed second at the World Cheerleading Championships just days after one of their star members was wounded during an unexplainable shooting.

Two cheerleaders from the team were shot last week after one of the girls accidentally approached the wrong vehicle.

Now, the team is celebrating a big accomplishment, thinking of the young girl as she continues to recover.

Ultimately, the team finished second in their competition finale.

The “Generals” from the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company took home the Silver Globe Trophy after competing in the World’s Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Florida this past weekend.

They performed just days after 18-year-old Payton Washington was seriously wounded in that shooting.

Washington was shot twice by 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. after one of her teammates approached the wrong vehicle during a carpool drop-off.

The owner of the cheer company says it was tough to find someone to fill Payton’s position.

Watch some of their performance here.