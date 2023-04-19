2 Texas cheerleaders shot: What we know so far

A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in an H-E-B parking lot after one of them said she mistakenly tried to get into his car thinking it was hers.

Officers in Elgin responded to reports of shots fired outside an H-E-B supermarket around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Elgin Police Department said in a news release

“Information suggests that an altercation occurred in the parking lot of H-E-B, and multiple shots were fired into a vehicle,” police said.

Two of the vehicle’s occupants were struck by gunfire. One victim sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Lynn Shearer, owner of Woodlands Elite Cheer Co., told KPRC that the two people shot were cheerleaders who were on their way home from practice.

Shearer said the girls regularly carpool to her gym from the Austin area.

On Monday night, four cheerleaders were on their way back to the Austin area when they stopped at an H-E-B in Elgin, where some of the members had parked their cars, Shearer said.

One of the cheerleaders, Heather Roth, got out of her friend’s car and opened the door to a vehicle she thought was hers, but noticed there was a stranger in the passenger seat.

She panicked and got back into her friend’s car. “I just saw a black figure in the passenger seat, and I just shut the door as fast as I could,” Roth said in an Instagram Live post.

The man got out of his vehicle and approached the car.