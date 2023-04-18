Member of Woodlands Elite Cheer Co. in ICU after shot while traveling near Austin; another grazed by bullet

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Members of a Houston area cheer team traveling near Austin became victims when a suspect opened fire on their vehicle, shooting two of them, leaving one seriously injured, according to various reports.

Around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an HEB located at 1080 E. US 290, in reference to a shots-fired call, the Elgin Police Department said.

While responding to the scene, an additional call came in about a shooting victim in the 800 block of SH 95 N.

It was determined the two incidents were related.

Information suggests that an altercation occurred in the parking lot of HEB, and multiple shots were fired into a vehicle. Two occupants of the vehicle were struck by gunfire. One victim was treated and released on scene. The other sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by helicopter, where they remain in critical condition.

Officers worked through the night to identify and locate the suspect, 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr.

He was taken into custody and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. Police said additional charges could be filed.

While authorities have not named the victims, a post on Facebook identified them as two members of the Woodlands Elite Cheer Co.

A post on the team’s official Facebook page read, “4 of our girls were involved in a horrific incident on their way home after practice last night. We are asking for your prayers for Payton, Keyona, Heather & Genesis. Also Big prayers for Payton as she recovers please. Please keep these girls and our WE cheer family in your thoughts and prayers. WE appreciate our cheer community.”

Payton Washington is said to be the victim who was critically injured. A gofundme account has been set up, asking for donations to aid in her recovery.

That post read, “Three of our Generals and one Red Angel were viciously shot at last night in a random act of violence. Payton was shot twice and badly injured. She is stable in the ICU and will have a long road to recovery. Please consider helping to ease the financial burden to this family of their medical expenses. We ask that you keep our athletes in your prayers at this devestating [SIC]time.”

Washington was interviewed in 2021 about her accomplishments and ambition. In the video, which can be found on Youtube, she is lauded for her tenacity and determination. The description reads, “For Payton, cheer is serious business and she travels several hours a week to compete on Generals, a Level 6 team from Woodlands Elite. Payton is no stranger to adversity, but she doesn’t let that slow her down when it comes to setting big goals- on and off the mat.”

Washington has accepted an offer to join the Baylor University’s athletic and tumbling team in the fall.