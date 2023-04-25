Body of missing Texas City woman found in submerged vehicle in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas – The body of Katherine Elizabeth Gannon, a 43-year-old Texas City woman reported missing on April 20, was found submerged in a vehicle in La Marque Monday, the Texas City Police Department said.

Police were contacted by Texas Equusearch around 4:51 p.m. about a vehicle submerged under water in the 1300 block of Century Boulevard.

Texas Equusearch believed the vehicle was possibly connected to a missing person’s case with the agency. Members of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisted with the recovery of the vehicle, and once it was removed from the water, a body was discovered inside, Texas City PD said.

RELATED: Texas EquuSearch asks public to be on lookout for missing Texas City woman in need of medication

Investigators said the body was preliminarily identified as Gannon by distinguishing marks on her body from descriptions provided by a family member.

Officers said there is an ongoing investigation pending the results of an autopsy.

Texas Equusearch also advised that while using sonar equipment to search for Gannon’s vehicle in the water, other vehicles were located. Texas City police are working with Galveston County sheriffs to identify those vehicles.