Texas EquuSearch asks public to be on lookout for missing Texas City woman in need of medication

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch joined the search for a missing Texas City woman who is in need of medication for a physical condition, according to a release.

Kate Gannon, 43, was last heard from on March 30. At the time of her disappearance, Gannon was possibly driving a 2005 light silver or grey Honda Civic.

Anyone who lives or travel between Texas City and League City is asked to be on the lookout for Gannon’s car.

If you have any information regarding Kate’s disappearance, please call Texas City Police at 409-643-5855 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-409-9500.