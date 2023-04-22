Watch Live: LULAC concerned about Latino representation within new Houston ISD Board applicants

After hundreds of submissions, the Texas Education Agency has closed its application window to decide who will oversee the Houston Independent School District.

HOUSTON – After hundreds of submissions, the Texas Education Agency has closed its application window to decide who will oversee the Houston Independent School District.

This comes after the TEA announced its plans to take over HISD and replace the superintendent and the school board.

However, there are concerns about the demographics of the applicants.

A news conference is planned at Gulfgate Mall, hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

The application portal closed on Thursday, and at last check 10% of the applicants were Hispanic.

As of April 7, there were 374 applicants. 40% were African American, 33% were White, 10% were Hispanic, 5% were Asian and 12% identified as other, according to the TEA.

LULAC says the Latino community is underrepresented.

According to the organization, Latino’s make up 62% of HISD’s student body, and not having a board that reflects the demographics of the district feels illegitimate to the group.

The president of LULAC said the recruitment process is lacking transparency.

“We feel that this is a calculated process that is meant to keep Latino numbers down,” said Sergio Lira, president of the Greater Houston LULAC Council.

The local LULAC news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday.

By the numbers:

Below you can find a breakdown of the demographics of some of the applicants.

Total: 462 applicants and 422 live within HISD boundaries

Female: 260

Male: 199

Other: 3

African American: 180

Hispanic: 52

White: 154

Asian: 21

Other: 20

Education:

High school diploma: 22

Bachelor’s degree: 118

Master’s degree: 198

Doctorate degree: 124

