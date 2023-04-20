Thursday is the last day to apply for Houston ISD’s Board of Managers: See current demographics of applicants

The TEA announced its intention to take over the Houston Independent School District as of June 1st.

HOUSTON – If you’d like to serve the Houston Independent School District’s Board of Managers, the deadline to submit an application is Thursday.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the ideal board of managers has a diverse set of members with a broad cross-section of skills and backgrounds.

The nine people selected will ultimately oversee the state’s largest school district with nearly 200,000 students.

If you want to apply, here are the minimum qualifications:

A person must live within HISD boundaries.

The TEA will not consider anyone convicted of a felony, or a crime that involved finances, fraud, theft-or a child.

The time and commitment are 40 hours per month for the first six months.

Once the application process closes, the TEA will begin the screening process followed by interviews.

The goal is to have the board of managers and the superintendent in place by June 1.

As of April 6, the original application deadline, the TEA showed 374 total applicants. A total of 232 applications came from parents of current or former HISD students and 238 who worked as a teacher or for a school system. A total of 136 applicants are former HISD students and 345 applicants live within HISD boundaries.