Houston mother turns pain into purpose, hoping bill will lead to changes at Harris County Jail after her son’s death

HOUSTON – A Houston mother is turning her pain into purpose after her son died while in custody at the Harris County Jail in March of 2022.

Jacilet Griffin spent the day at the State Capitol in Austin, pushing for the House of Representatives to pass House Bill 3434.

The bill was created last month in honor of her son Evan Lee, whose in-custody death was ultimately ruled a homicide.

Griffin said the bill passed and will now head to the Senate.

She added that losing her son was tough but she wants to continue to fight and make sure this doesn’t happen to other families.

“This bill will help protect others, especially those with mental illness,” she said. “And also the conditions of the jail.”

According to KPRC 2 records, 27 inmates died at the jail last year. Four deaths have been reported so far this year.

“We are past 365 days, and we still don’t know what happened Evan,” his mother said.

Last month, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards revealed several deficiencies at the Harris County Jail including staffing issues, inmates spending more time in holding cells, staff not following medical orders, or seeing inmate patients in a timely manner.

Griffin hopes the bill will change policies.

“I have pushed the Texas Jail Commission to start immediately to have the guards have body cameras on. I think that’s a good security measure not only for the detainees but the staff as well,” she said.

Griffin says she would also like to see solutions for mental health during the intake process

“I feel like the detainees should be questioned, and if they do have concerns about their mental illnesses in particular, they should be detoured and not detained,” she said. “They should help them.”

Griffin also had the opportunity to meet and speak to Rep. Jolanda Jones about the bill.

Her son’s death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

