Suspect driving box truck crashes through gate at Bush Airport during chase, officials say

HOUSTON – A suspect is now in custody after allegedly driving through a gate at Bush Airport on Monday.

Preliminary details are limited, however, deputies with Precinct 4 say they were called to assist an officer who was chasing a suspect in the area.

At some point, the suspect, who was driving a box truck, ran into a Gate at the airport.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.