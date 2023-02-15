Only on 2: Shots fired between owner of stolen truck, alleged thief during wild chase in Humble, police say

HUMBLE, Texas – No one was hurt after shots were fired Tuesday during a chase between two personal vehicles - one of which was stolen - that concluded in front of the Humble Police Department.

While it is unclear who fired at whom, police said the owner of a white truck had reported his vehicle stolen earlier Tuesday, only to find it, and the person believed to have stolen it, along Aldine Bender Rd.

That’s where investigators said the chase began. It ended nearly 10 miles away at Humble police headquarters in the 300 block of N. Bender Ave.

“We’re here by the police station so obviously there were a lot of officers there very quickly,” said Lt. Michael Nansel. “Everybody is in custody right now until we find out who fired the guns.”

The shooting took place in the heart of Humble’s downtown, with motorists driving along Main Street, patrons shopping at stores and diners wrapping lunch.

Edward Gutierrez, a server at Humble City Café, said he was standing in front of a window when he saw a white truck being chased by a black Dodge Charger.

“Looking out the window and you see a truck and a charger driving down the wrong side of the road pushing pretty much other vehicles off the road to get through and you hear loud pops which sounded like backfiring at the time,” Gutierrez said.

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store recorded the pursuit’s end.

“All of a sudden, I hear gunshots and I look up and the white truck, the black car and the sheriff, they stop. They tried to run,” said Swati Suzana, owner of Top Groceries.

Investigators said they were working to confirm who first shot the gun. They advised victims of thefts not to take matters into their own hands.

“Always call us. Always call 9-1-1. Always call the police department and the sheriff’s department,” Nansel said.