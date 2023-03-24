Chase involving wanted DWI suspect with toddler ends in rollover crash on East Freeway

HOUSTON – A man suspected of driving while intoxicated is in custody after leading authorities on a chase before a rollover crash that injured his 3-year-old child on the East Freeway Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened on IH-10 East westbound at IH-69 Eastex.

According to HPD, the suspect had a warrant issued out of Louisiana for running over his child’s mother. He was fleeing after a pursuit ensued with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies had to cancel the pursuit on the East Freeway and the beltway since they were out of gas, investigators said.

Authorities said speeds throughout the pursuit exceeded 120 MPH at times. Sometime throughout the chase, the suspect and another vehicle were involved in a rollover crash.

The suspect, who appeared to show signs of intoxication, was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle, HPD said. Police said the 3-year-old child was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in critical but now stable condition.

The suspect is expected to face charges after his blood is drawn at the hospital, HPD said.