Watch: Bodycam shows kidnapping suspect leading Trinity County deputies on 80 mph chase while riding on rim

HOUSTON – Intense bodycam footage was released of the capturing of a kidnapping suspect wanted in Leon County on multiple felony charges, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Yates, who has been on the run for several weeks, was taken into custody by TCSO deputies after a brief, high-speed chase with law enforcement Tuesday.

Yates was wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, burglary and other charges in Leon County. Before his arrest, the suspect fled on foot from Polk County Law Enforcement several days ago.

During Tuesday’s chase, deputies decided to shoot the suspect’s tires after numerous vehicles were forced off the road by Yates’ alleged reckless driving. After his vehicle was shot, Yates reportedly continued driving 80 mph on the rim.

According to TCSO, a sergeant was able to use a pit maneuver to force Yates’ vehicle off the road before they traveled into a populated area.

Bodycam video shows Yates attempting to flee on foot but was captured by deputies.

Watch the video below (viewers discretion is advised):

Previous police chases: