Car crash leads to widespread power outages after 10 poles tumble down in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON – A car crash resulted in widespread power outages in northwest Harris County Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO and the New Waverly Fire Department responded to reports of a crash with parties trapped and live lines down at Veterans Memorial between Beltway 8 and Gears Road at around 11:20 p.m.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they located a solo vehicle that struck a power pole, which caused 10 power poles to come down across the roadway.

The falling power poles and live wires caused four other vehicles to be trapped, investigators said. No injuries were reported.

Residences and businesses located east and west of where the crash occurred are experiencing power outages, according to deputies. Authorities said some strip malls have restored power.

According to HCSO, all vehicles in the complexes to the east of the roadway will have their driveways blocked until CenterPoint can get the lines mounted to new poles and back up.