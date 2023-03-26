Child’s body found at Pasadena-area bayou positively identified as 2-year-old Nadia Lee, medical examiner says

Pasadena father charged with capital murder following disappearance of his 2-year-old daughter Nadia Lee nearly 2 months ago

HOUSTON – A medical examiner confirmed on Sunday that a body found at a bayou in Pasadena is positively identified as Nadia Lee, a 2-year-old girl who went missing in October.

Nadia was found on March 21 at Vince Bayou by officials with the Houston Police Department.

Nadia was last seen near her father’s apartment in the 300 block of South Richey Road in Pasadena on Oct. 16 at around 8 p.m.

Authorities said her father, 26-year-old Jyron Charles Lee, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly choking his 22-year-old wife, Nancy Reed to death during a dispute about the way she disciplined their other child on Oct. 19, 2022.

Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, told KPRC 2′s Taisha Walker in October that Lee apparently checked Nadia out of foster care on Oct. 14 and never returned her. But Lee claimed Nadia had disappeared while he took out the trash.

When authorities learned about Nadia’s disappearance, they later learned that Lee no longer cooperated with investigators, leading to a thorough search at his apartment in Pasadena. Prosecutors said investigators observed, “a small child’s mattress on the closet floor with what appeared to be blood near the headboard.”

The cause of death remains under investigation at this time.

RELATED CONTENT:

Body believed to be 2-year-old Nadia Lee found in bayou, HPD says

$1.8M bond set for father tied to disappearance of his 2-year-old daughter after police say he choked his wife to death

‘It doesn’t look good’: Foul play suspected in disappearance of 2-year-old child of man accused in common-law wife’s choking death: HPD

Bond set at $250K for man accused of choking common-law wife to death during domestic dispute in SE Houston, authorities say