Pasadena father charged with capital murder following disappearance of his 2-year-old daughter Nadia Lee nearly 2 months ago

Additional charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the death of a woman and disappearance of a child at 525 Bay Area Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. on October 18.

HOUSTON – The Pasadena man accused of choking his wife to death back in October has now been charged with capital murder in connection to his daughter’s disappearance, Houston police announced Wednesday.

Investigators said 26-year-old Jyron Charles Lee, who is also charged with the murder of his wife 22-year-old Nancy Reed, is believed to be responsible for the disappearance and the possible death of his 2-year-old daughter Nadia Lee.

WHAT HAPPENED

On Oct. 18., officers responded to reports of an assault at a hotel located at 525 Bay Area Boulevard in southeast Houston at about 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said they met with Jyron and learned he and his wife got into an argument in front of their two children. Jyron then told officers that he had placed his wife in a chokehold to prevent her from injuring the children.

Jyron’s wife, Nancy, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Jyron was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

During the investigation, officers learned that 2-year-old Nadia was missing and was previously injured by Jyron and possibly killed on Oct. 16 at 331 South Richey Street in Pasadena, Texas.

At this time, despite an extensive search by HPD and Texas EquuSearch, the body of Nadia has not been recovered.

Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch told KPRC2 he spoke with detectives Wednesday morning who said they had new information that would lead to a new search soon.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

