Man arrested after choking common-law wife to death during domestic dispute in SE Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged with murder after reportedly choking his common-law wife to death during a dispute about the way she disciplined their kids in southeast Houston Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of what they initially called a “custody battle” between 26-year-old Jyron Charles Lee and his 22-year-old wife at an extended stay hotel located at 525 Bay Area Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they talked to Lee and the woman and were able to settle the dispute without incident or injury.

Later that night, police said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. from Lee saying he had put the woman in a chokehold after claiming she had choked one of the two children, ages 1 and 3.

Precinct 8 deputies arrived at the scene and found the woman unconscious on the floor, investigators said. Deputies said the woman was transported to HCA Hospital - Clear Lake but was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The children that were in the home at the time the incident occurred were reportedly not injured. They are now in Child Protective Services’ care as officials try to place them in the custody of family members, authorities said.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.