Body believed to be 2-year-old Nadia Lee found in bayou, multiple sources confirm to KPRC 2

Investigators said 26-year-old Jyron Charles Lee, who is also charged with the murder of his wife 22-year-old Nancy Reed, is believed to be responsible for the disappearance and the possible death of his 2-year-old daughter Nadia Lee.

PASADENA, Texas – The body of a child, believed to be missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee, has been found Monday in a bayou in the Pasadena area, according to multiple sources.

Nadia was the daughter of 26-year-old Jyron Charles Lee, who was arrested and charged with murder after reportedly choking his 22-year-old wife Nancy Reed to death during a dispute about the way she disciplined their other child, according to Houston police.

Nadia was last seen near the 300 block of South Richey Road in Pasadena on Oct. 16 at around 8 p.m. near her father’s apartment.

Tim Miller, founder of Texas Equusearch, told KPRC 2′s Taisha Walker in October that Lee apparently checked Nadia out of foster care on Oct. 14 and never returned her.

But according to Lee, Nadia disappeared while he was taking out the trash at his apartment complex.

When authorities first learned of Nadia’s disappearance on Oct. 20, 2022, Miller said they interviewed Lee and asked him questions about his daughter, and he said he didn’t report the girl missing because he believed she was with her mom.

Hours later, authorities said Lee was no longer cooperating with investigators about the whereabouts of Nadia, and DNA evidence found inside his apartment had them believing the girl may be dead.

“We observed a small child’s mattress on the floor of the closet with what appeared to be blood near the headboard of the bed and a rag with apparent blood on it in the bathroom on the floor,” the prosecutor said.

In December, Lee was charged with capital murder in connection to Nadia’s death.

“I would hope now that he’s charged with capital murder, maybe he may decide to go ahead and talk and say something,” Miller said when the charges were announced.

Multiple sources have told KPRC 2 the body found Monday is believed to be Nadia. Official confirmation is still pending from law enforcement.

RELATED CONTENT:

$1.8M bond set for father tied to disappearance of his 2-year-old daughter after police say he choked his wife to death

‘It doesn’t look good’: Foul play suspected in disappearance of 2-year-old child of man accused in common-law wife’s choking death: HPD

Bond set at $250K for man accused of choking common-law wife to death during domestic dispute in SE Houston, authorities say