Spring break travel underway: What Houstonians need to know before they depart

Airline passengers make their way through George Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2012, in Houston. Americans can expect airports to be busier and planes to be full, according to a forecast by the main trade association for U.S. airlines release ahead of the holiday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Spring break travel is here, y’all!

Houstonians and their families are gearing up for a well-deserved break.

Whether you’re flying out or driving out of Houston, here are several things you need to know before you go:

RELATED: How thousands of customers show love for Buc-ee’s on Instagram

RELATED: 5 reasons why Texans love Buc-ee’s

Flying out of Houston

Masks are encouraged at both airports, but no longer mandatory. If you need a mask and you forgot to bring one, ask an airport official.

Airport officials urge passengers to plan accordingly and arrive early, due to numerous factors, including construction.

Before you fly:

Passengers can monitor Transportation Security Administration checkpoint wait times before arriving, including Immigration and Customs processing.

To check for Bush Intercontinental Airport, click here.

To check for Hobby International Airport, click here.

Pack your patience. Both airports are expected to be busier than ever with more people traveling than last year, according to Houston Airports.

When packing, make sure you observe the “3-1-1″ rule if you’re packing liquids. For a full list of what you can and cannot bring in flight, click here.

Parking

Reservations at most parking sites, including Ecopark, are highly recommended and secures your spot when your arrive.

For parking status, click here.

Parking lots full at the airport? Consider these alternative options.

Most hotels around airports will also allow you to leave your car in the parking lot while you are away at an extra charge.

Flight delays:

Passengers can check for flight delays by going to the Houston Airports website and selecting their airport.

You can also check for flight delays for incoming flights by clicking here.

RELATED: Worried about flight delays? This website tells you if your flight is delayed, canceled

When you arrive at the airport:

ARRIVE EARLY. Airport officials encourage departing passengers to arrive up to 3 hours before their scheduled flight.

Be mindful of current travel requirements, including vaccine mandates. Check with the Department of State for current advisories if traveling internationally.

If you’re flying in or out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, heads up:

Passengers are urged to plan ahead, as construction and demolition of Terminal D/E is ongoing.

Passengers are also encouraged to give themselves extra time (minimum one extra hour) coming to the airport whether they’re picking up arriving passengers or dropping off departing passengers. Drivers should expect roadway delays during peak times of the day due to construction in the area.

Traveling? Tell us in the comments below.