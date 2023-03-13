70º

Airport parking: Need a backup? Consider these 7 off-site options located near Houston airports

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Airport parking at Bush Intercontinental Airport (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Planning to park at the airport this summer? You’ll want to have a backup plan.

To check the status of parking at each airport, click here.

Travelers who are seeking a backup plan should consider off-site parking options near the airport. All parking sites have a shuttle to and from the airport.

Parking at both Bush and Hobby Airports

The Parking Spot

Multiple locations at both Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airports (click for locations)

Reservations: Recommended but not required

More info here.

Ecopark

Multiple locations at both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airports (click here for locations)

Reservations: Highly recommended, but not required

More info here.

Parking at Bush Airport

Fast Park & Relax

6655 Will Clayton Parkway, Humble

Reservations: Recommended but not required

More info here.

Park N’ Fly

15850 John F Kennedy Blvd, Houston

Reservations: Recommended

More info here.

Fine Airport Parking

3100 Greens Road, Houston

Reservations: Not required, recommended on holidays

More info here.

Parking at Hobby Airport

Key Airport Parking

7777 Airport Blvd, Houston

Reservations: Not required, recommended on holidays

More info here.

Preflight Airport Parking

7901 Airport Blvd., Houston

Reservations: Not required but recommended

More info here.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

