Airport parking: Need a backup? Consider these 7 off-site options located near Houston airports

HOUSTON – Planning to park at the airport this summer? You’ll want to have a backup plan.

To check the status of parking at each airport, click here.

Travelers who are seeking a backup plan should consider off-site parking options near the airport. All parking sites have a shuttle to and from the airport.

Parking at both Bush and Hobby Airports

Multiple locations at both Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airports (click for locations)

Reservations: Recommended but not required

More info here.

Multiple locations at both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airports (click here for locations)

Reservations: Highly recommended, but not required

More info here.

Parking at Bush Airport

6655 Will Clayton Parkway, Humble

Reservations: Recommended but not required

More info here.

15850 John F Kennedy Blvd, Houston

Reservations: Recommended

More info here.

3100 Greens Road, Houston

Reservations: Not required, recommended on holidays

More info here.

Parking at Hobby Airport

7777 Airport Blvd, Houston

Reservations: Not required, recommended on holidays

More info here.

7901 Airport Blvd., Houston

Reservations: Not required but recommended

More info here.