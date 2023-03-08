Mother who traveled to another state, leaving her 12-year-old and 3-year-old children in Montgomery County alone for several weeks arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The mother accused of leaving her two young children home alone for several weeks in Montgomery County while she was in a different state has been arrested, according to the Roman Forest Police Department.

Raven Yates, 31, was wanted on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child without intent to return. She was arrested in Mobile, Alabama.

Details regarding her arrested have not yet been released.

WHAT HAPPENED

On Nov. 14, 2022, Roman Forest PD was contacted by a concerned father who reported that his 12-year-old daughter had been left alone with her 3-year-old brother since Sept. 28, 2022, without access to food or medical supplies.

Police said the father, who works in California, immediately flew to Texas once he was informed that Yates was in Mobile, Alabama without her children.

The father reportedly told law enforcement that he realized the children weren’t with Yates because his daughter had been asking him to send her food on a regular basis.

A warrant was then issued for Yates’ arrest.

Police also added that Yates has a 14-year-old child who ran away days before she left the home.

All three children, according to investigators, are currently safe with family members in Alabama.

The father of the 12-year-old told KPRC 2 that he is currently in a custody battle with Yates.

