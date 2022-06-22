Parents arrested after 7-year-old girl rescued from ‘horrific living conditions’ in Spring, Pct. 4 says

7-year-old rescued from horrific living condition in Harris Co., officials say; Parents arrested

HARRIS COUNTY – A 7-year-old girl has been rescued from what constable deputies are calling horrific living conditions in the Spring area.

According to Precinct 4 Constables, deputies conducted an undercover operation after receiving tips about the child living in an unfit home.

The mother, 38-year-old Rose Colton, was arrested and charged with child endangerment and prostitution. She is being held on a $5,000 bond and is expected in court on June 29.

The father, 71-year-old Richard Colton, was charged with child endangerment, deputies said. He is expected in court on June 24.

The child will now undergo forensic interviews and has since been placed in Child Protective Services.