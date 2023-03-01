Man sentenced to 25 years walks free after being released from Harris Co. Jail due to ‘apparent clerical error’, deputies say

HOUSTON – Law enforcement officials from the Harris County Jail are now searching for a man sentenced to 25 years who they say was released due to an ‘apparent clerical error’ on Tuesday.
According to officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Marcelo Perez Campos was sentenced last week on Feb. 20 to 25 years for aggravated assault of a family member.
Campos was supposed to be transported to a state prison; however, he was inadvertently released on Feb. 28.
An investigation is underway to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations occurred.
Additionally, officials are asking for the public’s help in locating the inmate.
Campos is described as standing 5′7′', weighing around 200 lbs. He is bald with brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-6055 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
