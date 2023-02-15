Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez addresses jail deaths, staffing issues in one-on-one interview

There have been complaints of overcrowding, long jail stays, and understaffing for months at the Harris County Jail on Baker Street downtown.

More recently, the focus has been on the number of inmates that have died while in county custody.

Last week, the jail was the backdrop for civil rights activists who called for changes and government oversight following the deaths of four inmates in Jan. and 27 inmates in 2022.

In a one-on-one interview with KPRC 2 on Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez addressed the recent inmate deaths and other issues at the county jail, as well as his vision going forward.

You can watch KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker’s coverage of her conversation with the sheriff here:

View the full interview below