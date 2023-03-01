Bond increased to $300K for adoptive mother of 7-year-old boy who was found dead inside washing machine in Spring last year

Tiffany Thomas, 35, who has been charged with injury to a child by omission and commission, made a court appearance on Wednesday to discuss her bond.

SPRING, Texas – The bond was increased for the adoptive mother of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead inside a washing machine at a home in Spring last year.

Tiffany Thomas, 35, who has been charged with injury to a child by omission and commission, made a court appearance on Wednesday to discuss her bond.

A prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office made a request for Thomas’ bond to be raised from $150,000 to $300,000. A judge granted that request.

The boy’s adoptive father, 42-year-old Jemaine Thomas, has also been charged with capital murder. His bond has been set at $2 million.

What Happened?

On July 28, 2022, Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to a missing persons call in the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood subdivision around 5:20 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the parents reportedly told them that Troy Koehler had been missing since 4 a.m.

When authorities conducted a search, they found the boy inside a top-load washing machine located inside the garage.

According to court documents, Troy suffered from asphyxiation, blunt-force trauma, and possible drowning. He had multiple bruises on his body and injuries to his face, authorities said. Investigators said they also found blood on the washing machine and other areas of the home.

Court documents said the boy ate some of Tiffany’s oatmeal cream pies and was threatened to be put inside an oven until he confessed.

According to prosecutors, text messages revealed that Jemaine was upset when he found out the child ate his doughnut sticks and said, “I need to get the (locks). I’m going to end up kill(ing) him.”

Troy was a foster child and was adopted in 2019. Officials confirmed with KPRC 2 that CPS does have a history with the family.