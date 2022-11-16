Parents arrested in connection to death of 7-year-old who was found dead inside washing machine in Spring: HCSO

SPRING – A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a 7-year-old child who was found inside of a washing machine at a home in Spring back in July, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Tuesday.

Jermaine Thomas, 42, has been charged with capital murder and 35-year-old Tiffany Thomas has been charged with injury to a child by omission. Both have been arrested and placed in the Harris County Jail.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the two were charged after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences conducted an autopsy on 7-year-old Troy Koehler and found that he suffered new and previous injuries. His death has since been ruled a homicide.

What Happened?

On Thursday, July 28, Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to a missing persons call in the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood subdivision around 5:20 a.m.

When constable deputies arrived at the scene, the parents of Khoeler reportedly told them the 7-year-old had been missing since 4 a.m.

When authorities conducted a search, they found the boy inside a top-load washing machine located inside the garage.

According to investigators, Troy was a foster child and was adopted in 2019. Officials confirmed with KPRC 2 that CPS does have a history with the family.