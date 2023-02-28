Convicted murderer arrested, charged in connection to death of Leslie Obi, whose body was found in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A convicted murderer has been arrested and charged after the body of Leslie Obi, a 43-year-old woman who went missing in January, was found in a wooded area in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

James Campbell, 57, was charged with tampering with evidence - a human corpse in relation to the death of Obi.

Campbell was previously out on parole for a murder that he was convicted of in 1986. In that killing, the victim’s body was also discarded, police said.

What happened to Obi?

Houston police said Obi’s body was found in the 4600 block of Wilmington Street by city of Houston employees who were canvassing the area for renovations.

The cause of death has been listed as “sharp force neck trauma,” according to records.

Obi was last seen in the 8200 block of Ley Road on Jan. 11.

Police suspected foul play.

Although Obi was from northeast Houston, investigators were seen searching and removing bags from an apartment in the city’s south side, on Scott Street, where they believed she may have been at prior to her disappearance.

Further details have not been released at the time of this writing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Previously related:

Body found in wooded area in southeast Houston confirmed to be missing 43-year-old woman, Leslie Obi

Woman’s body found in woods near area where police investigating disappearance of 43-year-old woman: HPD