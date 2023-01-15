Police search apartment in connection to disappearance of 43-year-old woman reported missing in NE Houston; foul play suspected: HPD

A search is underway for a 43-year-old mother reported missing in northeast Houston last Wednesday, according to Texas EquuSearch.

On Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department were seen removing bags from an apartment in connection with Leslie Obi’s disappearance. Police said they suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Obi was last seen in the 8200 block of Ley Road on Jan. 11. While Obi is from northeast Houston, the apartment that was searched was located on Scott Street on Houston’s south side. Police said she may have been at the apartment prior to her disappearance.

“She gets along with everybody. She’s got a good heart. She’s down to earth and she’s loving,” said Obi’s sister, Lacastle Price.

Officials said it is unknown what clothing Obi wore since her reported disappearance.

“We know that she was seen at 4:30 in the morning in an apartment only a block from where we are right now and then she wasn’t there in the afternoon. So, we’re going through surveillance to go ahead and see if we can really see what time all this happened” said Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch.

Detectives said they obtained physician evidence inside the apartment and are waiting on tests to see if Obi was there or not.

Police said there is no suspect or person of interest at this time.

Anyone with information on Leslie’s whereabouts or concerning her disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.