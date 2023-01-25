Body found in wooded area in southeast Houston confirmed to be missing 43-year-old woman, Leslie Obi

HOUSTON – The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the body found in a wooded area in southeast Houston is that of Leslie Obi, a 43-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Houston police said Obi’s body was found in the 4600 block of Wilmington Street by city of Houston employees who were canvassing the area for renovations.

The cause of death has been listed as “sharp force neck trauma,” according to records.

Obi was last seen in the 8200 block of Ley Road on Jan. 11.

Police suspected foul play.

While Obi was from northeast Houston, investigators were seen searching and removing bags from an apartment in the city’s south side, on Scott Street, where they believed she may have been at prior to her disappearance.

“We know that she was seen at 4:30 in the morning in an apartment only a block from where we are right now, and then she wasn’t there in the afternoon. So, we’re going through surveillance to go ahead and see if we can really see what time all this happened,” said Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch.

Police said there is no suspect or person of interest at this time.

Shocked family members did not know why anyone would seem to want to hurt her.

“She gets along with everybody. She’s got a good heart. She’s down to earth, and she’s loving,” Obi’s sister, Lacastle Price, said in a previous interview shortly after her sister went missing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.