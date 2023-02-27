‘We hope this brings them some closure’: Remains of missing woman, Felicia Johnson, found in Montgomery County

HOUSTON – The remains of Felicia Johnson, a 24-year-old California woman who disappeared from northwest Houston last April, have been found, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 7 at around 12 p.m., deputies responded to the Sam Houston National Forest near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149 in reference to the discovery of possible human bones. A worker with TxDot made the discovery and called law enforcement.

Montgomery County Homicide/Violent Crimes detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and conducted their investigation. It was determined that the remains were, in fact, human and samples were sent for DNA and dental record analysis, with a positive match for Johnson.

Disappearance

Johnson, 24, was last seen leaving the Cover Girls Night Club in the 10300 block of West Little York Road on April 15. She was reported missing from the InterContinental Houston - Medical Center hotel at 6750 Main Street the following day, according to the Houston Police Department.

Here's what we know

Just days after Johnon was reported missing, police found her cellphone, which was covered in blood, off the roadway in Bear Creek Pioneers Park near Highway 6 and Clay Road. Further investigation revealed Johnson left the hotel in a vehicle in the early morning hours on April 16, according to HPD.

Charges filed

Detectives then identified Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, as a suspect in Johnson’s disappearance, and he was later charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Police said Nwobodo picked up Johnson from an apartment complex at 3233 Windchase Boulevard and he took her to his apartment at 14935 South Richmond Avenue. Nwobodo allegedly killed Johnson inside his apartment before disposing of her personal items in Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

It is believed he disposed of Johnson’s body at some point within the next few days.

Closure?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released a statement, that read, in part:

“It is with a heavy heart that we report dental records have confirmed that the human remains are that of missing person Felicia Johnson of California. Our hearts go out to the Johnson family and friends, and we hope this brings them some closure.

“Ms. Johnson was a victim of a homicide in Houston, TX, in 2022, and all inquiries regarding that case and this case should be directed to the Houston Police Department.”

Previous stories: