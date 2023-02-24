Suspect with firearm arrested before allegedly robbing store at Houston Premium Outlet Mall, deputies say

Suspect with firearm arrested before allegedly going to rob store at Houston Premium Outlet Mall, deputies say

HOUSTON – A would-be robber was arrested at the Houston Premium Outlet Mall after deputies say they found him to be in possession of a firearm while on the property Thursday afternoon.

According to officials from Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Office, deputies were called to the mall in the 29300 block of Northwest Freeway after receiving reports of a suspicious man.

The report suggested the man was concealing his face with a mask, wearing a heavy jacket, glasses, and a baseball cap.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were able to arrest the suspect and locate the firearm.

Upon further investigation, officials found out the man had intentions to rob a store at the outlets.

He was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and an open misdemeanor traffic warrant.