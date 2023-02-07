Attempted robbery suspect fatally shot at apartment complex in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says

An attempted robbery suspect has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Harris County Tuesday, constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office said.

Constable deputies were called to the La Esencia apartments located at 300 North Vista Drive around 1:45 a.m. for a weapons disturbance. When authorities arrived, they found a man that was fatally shot.

According to investigators, a man and a woman who investigators described as boyfriend and girlfriend attempted to rob a man at the apartment complex. The man went to his truck, got a handgun, and then shot the male suspect when he was confronted again, constable deputies said.

Authorities said the woman and the man who shot the suspect are being questioned by detectives.