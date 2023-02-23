Get ready, y’all!🍖♨️ RodeoHouston’s World Championship Bar-B-Que contest begins Thursday

HOUSTON – It’s officially time to rodeo, y’all!

There will be more than 250 teams competing in the 2023 World Championship Bar-B-Que contest for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year.

Presented by Cotton Holdings, the cookoff will take place between Feb. 23-25.

While most team tents are invitation-only, visitors can enjoy several public venues, including The Garden, Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon. Plus, the carnival is open, for wild rides and fun games.

The Garden Stage, sponsored by Miller Lite, features some of the best up-and-coming and established artists in Texas country, according to a news release. The Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon also features live and DJ music, and has an outside patio for visitors to enjoy. Inside the saloon is the Chuckwagon, where visitors can pick up their complimentary sliced brisket plate with chips and beans.

Tickets are available for purchase online at rodeohouston.com. Onsite ticket sales will end at 10:30 p.m. daily during the event and online sales will end at 9:30 p.m. daily during the event. Adult tickets are $20, child tickets are $5 and kids 2 and under are free. Ground season passes will be $50.

Here are some additional things to be aware of:

Cookoff hours

• Thursday, Feb. 23: 5 to 11 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 24: noon to 11 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 25: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ 7 p.m.: Contest Awards Presentation – The Garden Stage

Carnival

The Carnival is open during the contest for family enjoyment of all ages.

• Thursday, Feb. 23: 6 to 11 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 24: 3 to 11 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 25: noon to 11 p.m.

PUBLIC PARKING

• Miller Lite Yellow Lot: $20

• 610 Lot: $20

Below is a public map of where teams are located: