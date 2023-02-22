Montgomery County officials urge residents to ‘plan a sober ride’ for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be held Feb. 28 through March 19 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Conroe native Parker McCollum will help kick off the festivities.

These events attract millions of people annually, including many from Montgomery County, and with millions of people attending, countless alcoholic drinks will be consumed during the three-week event.

“As Montgomery County citizens prepare to attend livestock shows, barbecue cook-offs, tailgating, and concerts, we urge them to also make preparations for returning from the event safely,” a news release stated. “While it is each individual’s responsibility to know when they should not drive, we also encourage our fellow citizens to look out for one another. After all, the rodeo is meant to be a place to have fun, not end up in a jail cell or hospital. To that end, we encourage rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft to make getting home safer and far more affordable than a DWI or car crash.”

Citizens should know that Montgomery County law enforcement will be out looking for impaired drivers, including those coming back into the county from the rodeo. They should also know that, to protect people in Montgomery County, the District Attorney’s Office will assist law enforcement in obtaining blood warrants for suspected impaired drivers who decline to cooperate with law enforcement investigations.