Family of teen killed in murder-suicide in Galena Park to hold fundraiser for funeral expenses

GALENA PARK, Texas – The Galena Park community is coming together to raise funds for the family of a teen who was killed in a murder-suicide while at her neighbor’s house Saturday.

Laisha Perez, 14, was one of three teenage girls killed in the incident. The other victims were 19-year-old Sayuri Gill, who was six months pregnant, and her 13-year-old sister Melany. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooter was the live-in boyfriend of Sayuri and Melany’s mother.

In order to pay for funeral expenses, Perez’s family is hosting a barbeque plate sale from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The plates will be sold at 5401 East Fwy in the parking lot between Family Dollar and Chevron, according to a flyer from her family.

Perez was staying the night at Sayuri and Melany’s house when the shooting occurred.

“We don’t wish this upon anybody’s kid,” a family member told KPRC 2. “It took us by surprise because she was just supposed to stay for a night and she was supposed to come back. She never did.”

Perez’s family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support during this time.

