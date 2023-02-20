Family, friends hold vigil for 3 teens killed in murder-suicide in Galena Park

GALENA PARK – Deep pain filled the Galena Park community after a total of four teenagers were killed in two different tragedies over a span of three days.

Grieving family members and friends came together to remember the young lives lost.

The more recent tragedy was a murder-suicide.

It ended with four people dead, including three teenage girls. It happened inside a home 2nd Street near Eastway.

On Sunday, the teens were remembered in a vigil held by those who loved them.

“Sad, shocked about what happened,” Susy Villafranca said.

Villafranca says two of the shooting victims were her nieces. The teen’s mother Lily stood next to her with a broken heart.

“She’s not doing well,” she said.

Sayuri Gill, 19, and 13-year-old Melany Torres were sisters. The two along with 14-year-old Laisha Perez, who was their neighbor and friend, were shot and killed in a murder-suicide.

Sayuri was six months pregnant.

“They were so happy. They were happy girls,” Susy said.

Detectives say the shooter was the boyfriend of the sisters’ mother and had grown jealous.

Investigators say the 38-year-old sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl and told her to leave.

“Obviously, she’s not doing good,” Villafranca said.

Surveillance cameras captured a gunshot coming from a home in Galena Park.

The 12-year-old girl heard in the video was able to save a 1-year-old baby.

Resident David Brown lives across the street from where the tragedy unfolded.

“I heard gunshots last night at about 10:30. I have cameras, you can see it on this tree here, and then all over the house. I saw someone run down the road, there so I got up,” David Brown said.

Now, the family is keeping the victims’ memories alive through pictures.

They are trying to process why something like this happened.

“They were happy girls. They were always smiling. Even if I feel bad, they always had a positive comment,” Susy Villafranca said.

If you would like to help the family, you can send Susy Villafranca an email at Susyvillafranca@icloud.com.

The 13-year-old was a sixth-grade student at Galena Park Middle School.

Galena ISD released a statement saying they are deeply saddened by the tragic events that happened last night and earlier this week. School leaders are offering counseling services for students and staff who need help.