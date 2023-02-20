Trail ride honors fallen 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez killed during robbery in 2022

Just over one year after the death of Arlene Alvarez -- family and loved ones are honoring her memory with a trail ride and community festival.

HOUSTON – Just over one year after the death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, family and loved ones honored her memory with a trail ride and community festival on Sunday.

Investigators said Arlene was shot and killed last year on Valentine’s Day by a man who thought he fired at the vehicle belonging to an armed man who had just robbed him of $20 at an ATM.

Loved ones hosted their second annual event to keep Arlene’s memory alive, and demand justice for those involved with her death.

Trail riders from Houston, Dallas, and Austin also gathered to honor her.

Wendy Alvarez, Arlene’s mother, said the community festival is a “beautiful gesture.”

“The community put (the festival) together for us and especially for my daughter because nobody’s satisfied with the justice we received,” she said. “We just feel so much support from the community.”

A grand jury declined to indict the shooter last July on an aggravated assault charge.

Investigators are still looking for the armed robber who set off the deadly chain of events. They released surveillance footage of the robbery in hopes that it will lead to his identity.

If you recognize him, call Houston Police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

