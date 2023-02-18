Police: Man accused of causing crash that killed 4 on golf cart in Galveston arrested for violating bond conditions in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas – A man accused of causing a deadly crash that killed four people in a golf cart in Galveston has been arrested in Rosenberg on Friday night, authorities said.

Miguel Espinoza, 45, was charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter after investigators said he struck a family of four people, including two children, riding a golf cart back in August.

READ: All 4 victims, including 2 children, identified after drunk driver slams into golf cart at Galveston intersection, police say

On Friday, officers with Rosenberg PD received reports of Espinoza, who at possibly violating his bond conditions, according to the department in a Facebook post. It’s not known when Espinoza bonded out.

Officers located Espinoza allegedly driving a vehicle without an interlock device. He was later taken into custody

Officials said his violation of bond conditions were forwarded to Galveston County.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘We all lost something’: Mother of 4-year-old killed in golf cart crash in Galveston encourages people not to drink and drive

Benefit fundraiser, vigil held for family killed in golf cart crash in Galveston

Attorney files lawsuit for Galveston golf cart crash victims; Family’s hosting several benefit fundraisers this weekend

Family, friends react after 4 people killed in major crash involving suspected drunk driver

