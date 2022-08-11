Attorney files lawsuit for Galveston golf cart crash victims; Family’s hosting several benefit fundraisers this weekend

We are getting new details about the deadly golf cart accident in Galveston over the weekend that killed two adults and two children from Rosenberg.

ROSENBERG – We are getting new details about the deadly golf cart accident in Galveston over the weekend that killed two adults and two children from Rosenberg.

The surviving family members are filing a lawsuit and on Wednesday the attorney representing the family spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner.

Attorney James Amaro says the family is saddened by the tragedy and is asking for privacy.

Amaro says his team has been gathering evidence, speaking to witnesses, and believe the suspect, 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza, was drinking at a bar before the fatal crash.

Police said Felipe Bentancur, 49, and Destiny Uvalle, 25, were two of the adult victims identified in the crash. The minor victims were identified as 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu, and the youngest, 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentancur.

They were killed Saturday night after police say Espinoza ran a stop sign hitting the golf car they were driving.

“Every single one of these lives were cut short, senselessly and tragically,” Amaro said.

Ad

Amaro says the family has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit and a restraining order against the suspect and the Float Pool and Patio Bar in Galveston.

“The reason a lawsuit had been filed so quickly is because evidence needs to be preserved immediately. Evidence is already disappearing,” Amaro said.

According to the petition, Espinoza was overserved alcohol at the bar and consumed dangerous amounts of alcohol on the evening of the crash.

“I can say that the investigation of who he was with, what he was drinking and where he was drinking all day long is ongoing but we know he was there drinking that afternoon,” Amaro said.

It also says Espinoza was served alcohol in excess by the employees of the bar after exhibiting signs of extreme intoxication.

“We are looking for the public’s help that have more information about his whereabouts for the entire day,” the attorney added. “Where he was coming from and had been that day.”

Ad

Over the phone, the manager at the Float Pool and Patio Bar told KPRC 2 “Mr. Espinoza and more than one person had dinner four hours prior to accident. Float Pool and Patio Bar is cooperating with police.”

Amaro says two additional victims, April Bentancur and Isaiah Carranza, survived the crash and are doing better.

His goal is to bring closure to the family.

“This family was just minding their own business and having a day at the beach/night at the beach when this happened, and there is no excuse for drinking and driving,” Amaro said.

The family is hosting three benefit fundraisers happening this weekend.

BBQ Benefit

Saturday, August 13 from 11 until food is sold out

Selling chicken, sausage, rice, beans, breads and drinks for $12

Location: 1120 Austin Street in Rosenberg

BBQ Benefit (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

1st Benefit for the Bentancur families

Saturday, August 13 from 11 until food is sold out

Ad

Selling $10 meals and raffle tickets

Location: 1912 Avenue H Suite A in Rosenberg

Bentancur Fundraiser (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

2nd Benefit for the Bentancur families

Sunday, August 14 from noon until food is sold out.

Selling Brisket Sandwiches, chips and dessert. Also holding a raffle.

Location: RS Window Tint 1616 1st Street Rosenberg Texas 77471

Bentancur Fundraiser (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The Bentancur family also released a statement:

“On behalf of the Bentancur family, we would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and support following the passing of our beloved family members. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for our family during this time of unimaginable grief.”

We want to specifically highlight and thank the witnesses, first responders, and medical professionals that cared for our loved ones in their final moments and that continue to care for our family members that are hospitalized.

Ad

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved father, Felipe Bentancur; our cousin, Destiny Uvalle; and our sons and nephews Brailyn Cantu and Kaisyn Bentancur.

Every single one of their lives was cut short too soon by a senseless tragedy.

At this time, we ask that you please continue to keep our family in your prayers and respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for the family’s funeral and medical expenses.

Click here to donate.

SEE ALSO: All 4 victims, including 2 children, identified after drunk driver slams into golf cart at Galveston intersection, police say (click2houston.com)

Ad

Family, friends react after 4 people killed in major crash involving suspected drunk driver (click2houston.com)