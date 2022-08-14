Benefit fundraiser, vigil held for family killed in golf cart crash in Galveston

GALVESTON – Residents in the Rosenberg community came together on Saturday to support the Bentancur family in the midst of their tragedy.

A benefit fundraiser was held at Roscoe’s Barbershop where family members sold burgers, tacos, cold drinks, and desserts to help with the unexpected costs.

It’s been a week since Felipe Bentancur, Destiny Uvalle, Brailyn Cantu, and Kaisyn Bentancur lost their lives after police say suspected drunk driver, Miguel Espinoza, crashed into their rental golf cart

Jessica Lasker was torn by the tragedy.

SEE ALSO: All 4 victims, including 2 children, identified after drunk driver slams into golf cart at Galveston intersection, police say

“There’s a hole,” she said. “Empty, a loss and just sad for my cousin April, my cousin Phil and Danielle, my cousin Greg and Jocelyn, my cousin Santos, for April’s mother, his brother, and his sisters, nieces and nephews,” Lasker said.

Ad

Lasker says the families are grateful for the love and support.

“Just overwhelmed with our heart to see so many people come together for the heart of the family,” she said.

On the night of the crash, investigators say Espinoza had bloodshot eyes and his breath smelled like alcohol.

After the sobriety test, Espinoza told officers, “I want to call my lawyers.”

Court documents reveal Espinoza was charged with a misdemeanor for drinking and driving in 2004 and 2011.

As for the families, they say they just want justice.

“Don’t let him out anymore, don’t give him another chance. This is enough,” Lasker said.

A vigil was held Saturday night to honor the victims at the scene of the crash on Avenue R and 33rd Street in Galveston.

On Sunday, there will be a fundraiser to support the family.

Sunday, August 14 from noon until food is sold out.

Selling Brisket Sandwiches, chips and dessert. Also holding a raffle.

Ad

Location: RS Window Tint 1616 1st Street Rosenberg Texas 77471