Assault rifle, 163 rounds of ammunition confiscated from passenger headed to Houston, TSA says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Officials from the Transportation Security Administration say they were able to stop a passenger who was carrying an assault rifle and 163 rounds of ammunition from getting on a plane headed to Houston.

According to TSA, the passenger was stopped on Valentine’s Day at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY).

Deputies were able to take the Palmetto PA-15 Multi AR firearm loaded with 30 rounds of .300 caliber ammunition from the passenger. Five additional magazines were also loaded, bringing the total to 163 rounds in the carry-on.

The man was said to be a 52-year-old resident of Jefferson, Louisiana.

He now faces a civil penalty from the TSA that may amount to nearly $15,000.

“Threat detection is our mission and our dedicated workforce is protecting the traveling public every day,” said TSA Federal Security Director Arden Hudson. “Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint. The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees.”

