Travelers, don’t do this! Dog found in backpack during TSA X-ray screening

MADISON, WI – The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers how to travel with their pets after a dog was found inside a backpack during an x-ray screening at an airport.

According to a tweet by the TSA Great Lakes Division, a small dog was accidentally left in the bag and went through the x-ray at the Dane County Regional Airport this week.

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JLOStCDsir — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

TSA also reminded travelers the rules to follow with a pet:

Notifying the airline you’re traveling with an animal

Removing the pet from the bag/carrier

Sending all items, including empty bags/carriers through the x-ray machine

Video: Here’s the proper way to travel with your pet. Note: This is a @TSA PreCheck passenger traveling with a cat. If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/NL2jNjni2l — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022



According to WKMG-TV, a cat was found just a week ago at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, headed to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.