Travelers, don’t do this! Dog found in backpack during TSA X-ray screening

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Dog sent through X-Ray machine (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MADISON, WI – The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers how to travel with their pets after a dog was found inside a backpack during an x-ray screening at an airport.

According to a tweet by the TSA Great Lakes Division, a small dog was accidentally left in the bag and went through the x-ray at the Dane County Regional Airport this week.

TSA also reminded travelers the rules to follow with a pet:

  • Notifying the airline you’re traveling with an animal
  • Removing the pet from the bag/carrier
  • Sending all items, including empty bags/carriers through the x-ray machine


According to WKMG-TV, a cat was found just a week ago at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, headed to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

