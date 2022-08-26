PHOTOS: Bald eagle getting screened by TSA officers North Carolina airport goes viral

HOUSTON – A bald eagle apparently decided to “give his wings a break and fly commercial” this weekend with its handler from North Carolina.
In a tweet from the Transportation Security Agency, pictures showed the eagle, named Clark, being screened by TSA officers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, spreading his wings and showing himself off. His handler was also screened.
The eagle caught a ton of attention from passengers at the airport and brought in a few chuckles.
According to NBC News, TSA officials said Clark was inside a cage before and after going through security.
Our special guest was Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial. His airline notified us and we screened him and his handler. Clark is trained to spread his wings, and even showed off a bit during screening. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/SMkQAo65aQ— TSA Southeast (@TSA_Southeast) August 25, 2022