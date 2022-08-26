86º

PHOTOS: Bald eagle getting screened by TSA officers North Carolina airport goes viral

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: TSA, North Carolina, Bald Eagle, Animals
A bald eagle was caught the attention of thousands of passengers after being screened at TSA security. (NBC News Channel/TSA Southeast)

HOUSTON – A bald eagle apparently decided to “give his wings a break and fly commercial” this weekend with its handler from North Carolina.

In a tweet from the Transportation Security Agency, pictures showed the eagle, named Clark, being screened by TSA officers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, spreading his wings and showing himself off. His handler was also screened.

The eagle caught a ton of attention from passengers at the airport and brought in a few chuckles.

According to NBC News, TSA officials said Clark was inside a cage before and after going through security.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email